In October 2026, the average air temperature in Kyiv was +11.8°C. This is 3.2 degrees above the climatological norm. Since meteorological observations began in 1881, last month was the sixth warmest October on record in the capital.

According to the observations, this October was significantly warmer than usual for this time of year. The average monthly air temperature in the capital reached +11.8°C. This is 3.2°C above the climate norm. The Central Geophysical Observatory noted that, based on records dating back to 1881, this October ranked sixth among the warmest on record.

When Was It Warmest and Coldest in Kyiv?

The highest temperature of the month was recorded on October 8. On that day, the air in the capital warmed up to +24.2°C. For mid-fall, this is quite a high figure, so the beginning of the month still felt like the warmer season. The coldest day was October 28. In the early morning, the temperature dropped to +5.3°C. However, even this reading remained above freezing—no frost was recorded in the capital.

How Much Precipitation Fell During the Month

According to meteorologists, 56 mm of precipitation fell on Nauky Avenue in Kyiv during October. This is 122% of the monthly norm—that is, approximately 22% more than usually falls during this period.

Thus, October in the capital was notable not only for its high average temperature but also for the amount of precipitation, which exceeded the climatic norm. This was reported by the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, citing data from the joint hydrometeorological station.

On Monday, November 2, cloudy weather without significant precipitation will persist across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, light rain is expected only at night in some parts of the northeast and during the day in the southern part of the Odesa region. Fog is possible at night and in the morning in the Carpathians, as well as in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country.





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