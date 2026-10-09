Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach was released after being detained in Austria, according to the Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who was detained in Austria on October 8, has been released.

Ukrainian diplomats and consuls from the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria have been working with their Austrian counterparts since the evening of October 8 to resolve the situation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Austrian diplomats for their appropriate response.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side continues to investigate the circumstances of the journalist’s detention.

“We are continuing to work on clarifying the circumstances of the detention. In addition to Mykhailo Tkach, cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko was also detained—consuls are currently determining whether he has been released as well. Protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens is an absolute priority. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service, and the embassy are monitoring the situation and maintaining constant dialogue with the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the ministry’s statement reads.

Ukrainian consuls are currently determining whether cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko, who was detained along with Mykhailo Tkach, has also been released.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens remains an unconditional priority, and the situation is being monitored by the diplomatic service and the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi announced this in a statement to the media on the morning of October 9.

As a reminder, Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative department at “Ukrainska Pravda,” was detained in Vienna while on an editorial assignment. The journalist was searching for Ruslan Kravchenko, who is referred to in the report as a fugitive prosecutor general.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the detention in Austria of “Ukrainska Pravda” journalist Mykhailo Tkach.

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