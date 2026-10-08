There are plans to turn Desna into a modern educational center

The 169th Army Training Center has a new commander—Colonel Anatoliy Kulykivskyi. Major changes are planned at the center: they aim to update military training and the training facilities, and to align the training programs more closely with the actual needs of combat brigades.

The 169th Army Training Center has a new commander: Colonel Anatoliy Kulykivsky. He has already been introduced to the personnel. The new commander was introduced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Army, Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits. Among the new commander’s main tasks are to strengthen the training of non-commissioned officers and improve the quality of military training.

The Army aims to change its very approach to training. Training must correspond to what soldiers actually see and do on the front lines. Therefore, the programs are planned to be tailored to the needs of combat brigades. According to Zaitsev, it is the commanders of combat units who must demonstrate how well a training center is performing. After all, the main goal is not simply to complete a course, but to return to one’s brigade already prepared for real-world missions.

“The quality of training at the Army’s training centers will be assessed by the brigade commander after a soldier trained there arrives under his command,” said the commander.

There are also plans to modernize the training base in Desna. This will take into account modern warfare conditions and the need to disperse personnel. They aim to involve combat units more actively in the training. This will allow military personnel to pass on to cadets the experience that units gain directly on the front lines. They also plan to involve international partners more extensively in the training.

Separately, Sviatoslav Zaits emphasized the need to completely modernize the 169th Training Center itself. According to him, outdated approaches and perceptions of Desna must be left in the past. “Our task is to consign existing stereotypes about Desna to history by creating a new, modern training center,” Zaits emphasized.

The Army expects that, following these changes, the 169th Training Center will become one of the strongest in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To this end, they plan to simultaneously update training programs, the training facilities, and the very approach to training military personnel. This was reported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces.

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