Agreements regarding Ukraine must be long-term and guaranteed “for generations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing. According to him, resolving the war requires a comprehensive solution, while separate and piecemeal agreements allegedly cannot ensure lasting peace.

Peskov noted that there are currently no signs of progress toward resolving the conflict.

“We need a solution for future generations—one that is guaranteed and protected from setbacks. The president spoke about this, including at the Valdai Forum,” the Kremlin representative explained.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the United States had reportedly responded with understanding to Russia’s position regarding the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting on Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, the initiative to hold talks came from Washington, after which Moscow agreed to it.

At the same time, the Russian foreign minister claimed that Kyiv subsequently began taking steps to disrupt the elections to the Russian State Duma.

Prior to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin had asserted that Moscow was ready to resume negotiations with Kyiv on September 21—immediately after the State Duma elections concluded.

According to him, a massive attack on the capital took place on the night of September 19–20, after which the situation changed.

Putin also stated that the Ukrainian side itself had approached him with a proposal to resume dialogue.

At the same time, Peskov’s statement emphasizes the need for a comprehensive and long-term settlement, which, he said, must be safeguarded against possible disruption.

As a reminder, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that there are currently no prospects for resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine through negotiations. According to him, the conflict has reached a “strategic impasse,” from which there is no way out except through diplomatic means or further escalation.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians—75%—are open to holding negotiations with Russia right now to end the war. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

Russia, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is deliberately escalating the conflict ahead of potential negotiations with the U.S. He believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to provoke a response from Ukraine and secure a more advantageous position ahead of upcoming talks with the American side.

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