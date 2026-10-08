A Russian FPV drone attacked the building of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The drone struck the building’s facade, hitting the coat of arms directly.

Smoke filled the area after the strike, but no fire broke out. No one was injured.

Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the attack. Earlier, the Air Force had warned of enemy drones over Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin

Following a Russian strike on a warehouse, the RANOK publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

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