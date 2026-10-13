The General Staff has updated the figures on Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 13

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 1,390 Russian soldiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated figures on Russian military casualties as of October 13, 2026.

As of October 13, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,555,700 (+1,390) individuals;

tanks – 12,412 (+2);

armored combat vehicles – 25,534 (+7);

artillery systems – 51,141 (+51);

MLRS – 2,211 (+2) units;

air defense systems – 1,704 (+1);

aircraft – 443 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,942 (+15) units;

Operational-tactical UAVs – 561,762 (+1,889) units;

cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 162,418 (+362) units;

special-purpose vehicles – 4,823 (+5) units.

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, an oil terminal in Russia has been on fire for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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