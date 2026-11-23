On November 23, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published information on the War&Sanctions portal about 69 companies that are part of the “RT-Business Development” investment holding of the Russian state corporation “Rostec.”

In total, the “Rostec” tab in the “Aggressor’s Military-Industrial Complex” section already contains data on 836 companies from 11 holding companies belonging to this largest Russian military-industrial conglomerate.

Among the holding company’s key assets is the “VSMPO-Avisma” group, which is the world’s largest titanium producer and supplies products for Russian strategic and frontline aviation, with overseas distribution centers in China, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, and Cyprus. The intelligence report documented the company’s attempts to circumvent restrictions: in October of this year, the parent company withdrew from the group of founders of the British subsidiary VSMPO TIRUS UK, transferring it to the newly established Hong Kong firm QURI INVESTMENT LIMITED, and after the imposition of U.S. export sanctions in 2023, it began importing Kazakh ilmenite concentrate from “Expoengineering” through the affiliated front company “TD Optima.”

In addition to the titanium giant, “RT-Business Development” includes the company “MF Technologies,” which controls the VK holding company (“VKontakte,” “Odnoklassniki,” the MAX messenger, Mail.ru, and “Zen”), NtechLab—a developer of neural network-based facial and vehicle recognition systems—the mining company “Elbrusmetall,” as well as the firm “Reale Engineering Invest,” which is illegally mining the Velyko-Tokmatske manganese deposit in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) emphasized that the exposed schemes confirm the effectiveness of sanctions pressure but require enhanced international monitoring to block ways of circumventing the restrictions.

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on Facebook.

The Russian company “ODK-Saturn,” which manufactures engines for military and civil aviation, plans to lay off nearly 700 employees.

Demand in Russia for equipment to protect enterprises from drones is growing rapidly amid regular Ukrainian attacks. By 2026, sales of anti-drone systems could reach 56 billion rubles, with civilian companies accounting for more than 60% of orders.

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