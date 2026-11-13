Ukraine lost nearly 400 locomotives due to Russian attacks in 2026

As a result of Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has already lost 630 locomotives. Nearly 400 of them were lost in 2026, Kalashnik said.

The official noted that the number of enemy attacks on railway infrastructure and rolling stock is only increasing. This, of course, is affecting our logistics, including passenger transportation.

“The enemy is actively targeting locomotives. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 630 of them have been damaged. This year alone, about 400 units have been damaged. Already this month, nearly 15 attacks on rolling stock have been recorded,” Kalashnik explained.

Therefore, starting October 1, Ukraine launched a program to transport passengers by bus, specifically on the Konotop–Sumy and Kharkiv–Lozova routes. In total, nearly 10,000 people have already used the service.

These updated figures were cited by Mykola Kalashnik, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, during question time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has been temporarily authorized to purchase used locomotives without tenders.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 533 locomotives from Ukrzaliznytsia’s own fleet and 75 locomotives belonging to private industrial enterprises have been damaged. Therefore, the railway must not only restore what has been lost but also expand its locomotive fleet.

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