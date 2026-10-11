The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone purchases by 300% compared to 2025

In 2026, the Defense Procurement Agency under the Ministry of Defense contracted for 300% more drones than in the entire previous year. These include drones of various types and for various purposes.

“Over the past few months, the Agency has contracted for approximately 5.5 times more drones of various types than during the same period in 2025. As for FPV drones, the total volume of contracts signed in 2026 already exceeds the figure for all of 2025 by 54%, and the volume of deliveries has increased nearly 3.7 times,” the statement reads.

As noted, these results were made possible by targeted support from international partners and the scaling up of Ukraine’s defense industry capabilities.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara emphasized the importance of aligning the needs of the front lines, procurement planning, and the production capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry.

“We are working to make the supply of military equipment more predictable. To this end, we are synchronizing the needs of the front lines, procurement planning, and the production capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry. In addition, the predictability of contracting allows manufacturers to systematically organize production processes, plan logistics, and order components,” Khmara emphasized.

He also noted that the Ministry of Defense’s task is to provide the military with drones for effective operations at every level: tactical, operational, and strategic. Deep-strike capabilities are intended for strikes deep within Russia. Middle-strike drones are designed to destroy enemy UAV crews and neutralize logistics and command centers.

Source: Ministry of Defense

As a reminder, Japan signed a contract to purchase Ukrainian SkyFall drones.

Earlier, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 held in Gdańsk, the Ukrainian defense technology company SkyFall and Poland’s Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Denmark may begin manufacturing Ukrainian SkyFall drones on its own territory. This means that the country is not only providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and funding the production of the “Bogdan” self-propelled artillery system, but is also becoming a key partner of the Ukrainian defense industry abroad.

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