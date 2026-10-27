In the Khmelnytskyi region, the energy infrastructure has sustained significant damage as a result of Russian attacks. In particular, electrical equipment has suffered critical damage.

Specialists are currently working to address the consequences of the Russian strikes.

“As a result of massive enemy shelling of the northern part of our region, the energy infrastructure has suffered significant damage. In particular, electrical equipment has been critically damaged,” the statement reads.

It is noted that specialists are on site and are working continuously to address the consequences of the attacks.

“Restoring equipment of this caliber is a complex technical process that requires time, concentrated effort, and the professional work of repair crews. We are sincerely grateful to you for your patience, understanding, and trust during this difficult time. Our energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and restore power to your homes,” the statement adds.

This was reported with reference to JSC “Khmelnytskoblenergo.”

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