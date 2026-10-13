A Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the Lviv region

In the village of Murovane in the Lviv District, a Russian drone shot down during an air raid alert crashed into a residential building. The incident was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

“There are reports of a drone striking a residential building in the village of Murovane. This is a community neighboring Lviv,” Sadovyi emphasized.

According to preliminary information from Kozytskyi, an enemy drone that was shot down during an air raid alert crashed into a residential building. The head of the Regional State Administration specified that two houses caught fire as a result.

“Three cars were damaged. No information about casualties has been received so far. All emergency services are on the scene,” Kozytskyi added.

As a reminder, an oil terminal in Russia has been burning for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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