Video: The Hart Brigade Thwarts Attempts by Russian Troops to Penetrate the Northern Part of the Kharkiv Region

The “Gart” unit demonstrated how it counteracts Russian infiltration groups in its area of responsibility in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector. Military officials emphasize that they are preventing enemy breakthroughs in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

The State Border Guard Service has shared a new compilation showcasing the work of its troops.

As noted, enemy infantrymen continue to attempt to infiltrate in small assault groups across the line of contact with the aim of concentrating forces and advancing further.

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“The border guards’ mission remains unchanged—to detect and neutralize such assault groups. The fighters of the ‘Gart’ Brigade are successfully carrying out this task. The occupiers are being targeted with all available weapons, and their breakthrough in the north of the Kharkiv region is being prevented,” the State Border Guard Service reported.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” munitions, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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