A massive drone attack disrupted operations at Moscow's airports and caused flight delays

On the night of October 13, a massive drone attack led to the suspension of operations at several Moscow airports. Due to landing restrictions, more than a dozen flights encountered problems—the planes turned around and headed for other airports.

Three planes flying from Turkey to Moscow were forced to turn around in the skies over Lithuania and fly back because Vnukovo Airport had imposed restrictions amid shelling. The Russian propaganda outlet TASS reported this around 11:00 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, TASS, citing information from airport management, reported that more than ten planes scheduled to land at Vnukovo had been rerouted to other airports due to the restrictions. Specifically, this includes at least 14 flights from Minsk, Istanbul, St. Petersburg, Astana, Antalya, Hurghada, Kaliningrad, Dubai, and Izmir.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a massive drone attack on the city. Around 10:45 p.m., he wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian air defenses had allegedly shot down at least 10 drones flying toward the city. Sobyanin also reported “falling debris” as a result of the attack. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

About an hour later, the mayor of the Russian capital again reported a drone raid on Moscow. According to him, this time air defense forces allegedly destroyed at least 15 UAVs.

The attack on Moscow continued past midnight. Around 2:20 a.m., Sobyanin posted again, stating that air defense systems had “destroyed” another 10 drones on the outskirts of the city.

In addition, around 1:00 a.m., Rosaviatsiya announced restrictions at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow Region also suspended operations amid the massive attack.

We should add that an oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don burned down following a Ukrainian strike.

As a reminder, an oil terminal in Russia had been burning for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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