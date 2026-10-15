Video: Russia May Try to Disconnect Ukraine from Its Nuclear Power Plants and Cause a Large-Scale Blackout

An expert stated that Russia may attempt to disable Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in order to leave the population not only without electricity but also without other essential public utilities. The expert also outlined a possible plan to cut Ukraine off from its nuclear power plants.

Russia is attacking Ukraine’s power grid infrastructure in an attempt to cut off consumers from the electricity generated by nuclear power plants. This was stated by Hryhoriy Plachkov, former head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

According to him, Russia does not need to strike the nuclear power plants directly. Instead, the occupying forces can attack the substations through which electricity from the nuclear power plants is transmitted to consumers.

“They have never abandoned this idea—to cut off consumers from nuclear power plants. Instead of targeting the nuclear power plants’ exposed distribution equipment, they can strike the substations that step down the voltage coming from the plants and transmit electricity to consumers,” Plachkov explained.

The expert cautioned that protective structures around transformers and autotransformers do not guarantee their survival under conditions of regular Russian attacks.

“Even if concrete sarcophagi or structures capable of protecting the critical transformers and autotransformers that ensure the delivery of electricity from nuclear power plants are erected at these facilities—if fivesix ‘suicide drones’ strike there daily and target facilities that transmit power via power lines, as well as Ukrenergo substations, people will survive, but the concrete might not,” warned the former head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

The expert emphasized that, despite all the challenges, Ukrainian nuclear power plants continue to operate, and the problems with Kyiv’s power supply are caused, in particular, by Russian strikes on Thermal Power Plant No. 5, Thermal Power Plant No. 6, the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, and the Kyiv Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant.

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Plachkov believes that to minimize the consequences of Russian attacks, it is necessary to strengthen the protection of power distribution facilities, reinforce their air defense, and increase the number of mobile fire teams.

“This involves dividing the power grid into separate elements. If even one thermal or hydroelectric power plant is operational, Ukrenergo specialists can reassemble the unified power grid. It’s like a mosaic: you put the pieces together, and you get a complete picture and a unified power grid,” the expert explained.

Plachkov added that Russia plans to deprive Ukrainians not only of electricity but also of hot water, water supply, and sewage services.

Source: Radio NV

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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