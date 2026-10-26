In the Poltava region, a Russian drone attacked the premises of a company

In the Myrhorod District of the Poltava Region, a Russian drone struck the premises of one of the businesses.

According to reports, the strike occurred on the grounds of one of the enterprises. Details regarding the consequences of the strike are still being clarified.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

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