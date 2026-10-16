The NYT reported on a new front in the economic war following attacks on data centers

Russian and Ukrainian military forces are increasingly targeting data centers that support online services and artificial intelligence systems. As The New York Times notes, such attacks are opening a new front in the economic war.

According to the publication, both sides have recently intensified their attacks on facilities that support web services and artificial intelligence systems. The Russian military struck a data center in Kyiv and other telecommunications facilities, while Ukraine damaged three large Yandex data centers. It then struck a center being built by Sberbank.

A data center is a complex of servers that stores data and serves many companies at once. Therefore, the failure of a single facility can affect countless users who are not even aware of the shared infrastructure.

Source: The New York Times

Earlier, Russia experienced a large-scale internet outage following a drone attack on Sberbank’s data center.

Russia has begun suspending services for Visa foreign currency and multicurrency cards.

As a reminder, Russia has once again announced the possible complete shutdown of international payment systems Visa and Mastercard, explaining that they no longer serve their intended purpose in the domestic market.

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