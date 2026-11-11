The occupiers struck a Naftogaz facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket-powered drones

On the night of November 11, Russian occupation forces launched a rocket-powered drone attack on a Naftogaz Group facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The enemy attack caused a large-scale fire on the company’s premises and damaged equipment.

According to Serhiy Fedorenko, the company’s acting chairman of the board, employees took shelter during the attack, ensuring that no staff members were injured. Units of the State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire; experts are currently assessing the extent of the damage and infrastructure losses.

Source: Naftogaz Group Press Service.

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a lyceum. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported the attack on November 11.

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers were left without power. One person is also reported to have been injured.

Read us on