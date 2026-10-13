US President Donald Trump on Friday made the unexpected decision to suspend sanctions against Russia, the aggressor state. Ukraine simultaneously disputed his claim of an energy ceasefire.

Statements on energy

PBS NewsHour reported on these events in a segment about the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine. The segment's headline also mentions criticism of the deal involving Russian diesel fuel.

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Trump also placed responsibility for high energy prices on Ukraine rather than on the war in the Middle East. PBS NewsHour presented this statement among the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Expert commentary

Host William Brangham discussed the latest developments with Andrew Weiss. Weiss is a former US State Department official who now works at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. PBS NewsHour published the segment on October 12, 2026, at 6:45 p.m. US Eastern Time.

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