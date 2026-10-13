In Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell into the yard of a private home in the Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of a private residential building. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, debris fell on the grounds of a private residential home in the Darnytskyi district,” the statement reads.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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