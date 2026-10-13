Gas service has been fully restored in Pryluky following Russian shelling

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, gas service—which had been disrupted by a Russian attack on October 7—has been fully restored. Gas utility workers have completed the repair work and restored gas service to consumers.

This was reported by the Naftogaz Group.

“Naftogaz Group specialists repaired the damage to the gas pipelines, inspected the system, and gradually restored gas service to all 18,000 households in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, following the enemy attack. To ensure the safe restoration of gas supply, specialists inspected gas equipment in all apartments and private homes,” the statement reads.

It is noted that 45 crews from Ukraine’s Gas Distribution Networks worked on restoring gas supply.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy ordered an urgent inspection of shelters in Pryluky.

As a reminder, Russia destroyed a five-story building with people inside in Pryluky with a missile.

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, State Emergency Service rescuers pulled a small child alive from the rubble of a residential building that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

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