In the Mykolaiv district, rescue workers used a Magirus Wolf R1 tactical firefighting robot to extinguish a fire at a tire warehouse that broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack.

According to rescue workers, on the evening of October 12, Russian troops attacked a car service station in the Mykolaiv district with a drone.

The strike caused a fire on the service station’s premises and in an adjacent open area where car tires were stored.

Due to the complexity of the work in certain areas, a Magirus Wolf R1 tactical firefighting robot was deployed to extinguish the blaze.

It was used in hard-to-reach areas where firefighting operations were required.

The robotic equipment helped rescuers work in challenging conditions and reach the sources of the fire.

The State Emergency Service’s report does not specify the total area affected by the fire, the extent of the damage, or whether anyone was injured.

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This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv region on Facebook.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed the “Epicenter” shopping center in Dnipro, which had been operating in the city for 19 years. The company made this announcement.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits recorded.

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