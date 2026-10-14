A Russian Shahed drone attacked a residential area in Rivne; there are casualties

Russian forces launched a “Shahed”-type drone strike on a residential area in Rivne. At least three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

“Another attack on Rivne. A residential area has been hit. So far, three people are known to have been injured. All relevant services are on the scene. I am at the scene along with city officials,” the regional governor reported.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the “Epicenter” company destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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