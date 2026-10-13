Actress Ksenia Mishina spoke about the attack on her apartment complex in Kyiv

Ukrainian actress Ksenia Mishina spoke about the Russian attack on the residential complex where she lives in Kyiv. At the time of the explosion, the star of the series “Kriposna” was at home and admitted that she was very frightened.

The actress shared her experiences on her Instagram and also posted photos of burning cars and shattered windows.

On Monday, October 12, Russian forces once again attacked Kyiv with drones. The strike hit a 25-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. There are fatalities and injuries. In addition, many cars were burned as a result of the attack.

Ksenia Mishina reported that she witnessed the aftermath of the Russian strike in her own apartment complex. According to the actress, she was at home when the explosion occurred.

“My apartment complex. I was thrown all the way up to the ceiling. Once upon a time, scenes like this would have seemed like the end of the world. But this is right before my eyes, on my phone, in my yard. And this is the horrific tragedy we have to face,” Mishina wrote.

The actress also shared her feelings about the capital and noted that it pains her to see Russian attacks destroying the city.

Mishina emphasized that she loves Kyiv very much and expressed hope that the city will be preserved despite the constant shelling.

“I love you so much, Kyiv! I pray that we will still manage to save you,” Ksenia said.

Russian attacks on residential areas of the capital threaten the lives of civilians, destroy homes, and damage civilian infrastructure.

In the Mykolaiv district, rescue workers used a Magirus Wolf R1 tactical firefighting robot to extinguish a fire at a tire warehouse that broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed the “Epicenter” shopping center in Dnipro, which had been operating in the city for 19 years. The company made this announcement.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Read us on