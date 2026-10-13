Information about missile launches may be delayed, which is why explosions are sometimes heard even before an air raid alert is issued. Such incidents occur not only in the Kyiv region but also in frontline regions.

According to Ignat, situations where explosions are heard first and the air raid alert is issued later do indeed occur. This applies to both the Kyiv region and frontline regions.

“There’s no denying that such situations do occur—not only in the Kyiv region, but also in frontline regions—where an explosion is heard first, followed by the air raid siren. Unfortunately, such incidents do happen. Here, the enemy wants to inflict as much damage on us as possible, so it uses various opportunities to launch a surprise attack,” the spokesperson noted.

He explained that one of the reasons could be a delay in transmitting information about missile launches. According to Ignat, intelligence data sometimes does not arrive on time, and this is not the first such incident.

“There are times when this information doesn’t get through. And this isn’t the first such incident. There are also certain technical issues,” Ignat noted.

The Air Force spokesperson also reported that during the attack on Kyiv, Russian forces fired five missiles that followed a ballistic trajectory. However, the type of missiles used still needs to be confirmed.

Ignat noted that Ukraine receives intelligence from international partners regarding the preparation and execution of missile attacks.

Specifically, this includes information regarding:

the activities of Russia’s strategic aviation;

the movements and activities of ships in the Black and Caspian Seas;

ballistic missile launches from northern regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

If experts identify technical issues with the transmission of information, they must work to resolve them together with their partners, the spokesperson added.

Consequently, delays in receiving alerts may affect the timing of air raid warnings. At the same time, Ukrainian experts will work with their partners to resolve these technical issues.

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, during a television broadcast.

In the Mykolaiv region, rescue workers used a Magirus Wolf R1 tactical firefighting robot to extinguish a fire at a tire warehouse that broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed the “Epicenter” shopping center in Dnipro, which had been operating in the city for 19 years. The company confirmed this.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits recorded.

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