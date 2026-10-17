On the night of October 17, Russian invaders attacked a recreational area in the Odesa region. Homes where people were vacationing, as well as private cars, were hit. Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack. “A recreational area was hit; vacation homes and private cars were damaged,” he said.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties. Cleanup efforts following the Russian strike are ongoing at the site. There is currently no information on the exact number of damaged buildings and vehicles, as reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.