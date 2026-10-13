Russia attacked Lviv overnight; authorities reported on the consequences of the strike

On the night of October 13, Russian troops attacked Lviv. Local authorities reported on the aftermath of the nighttime strike.

This was announced by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

“During the first air raid alert last night, air defense systems were activated in Lviv. Debris from an enemy drone was found on one of the city’s streets,” the statement said.

Kozytskyi urged locals not to approach such finds and not to touch them. “There is a risk that they could explode. If you see debris or other suspicious objects, move as far away as possible, warn those nearby, and call the State Emergency Service at 101. This could save lives—yours and those of people nearby,” he emphasized.

In addition, according to updated information, three residential buildings caught fire in Murovane after a drone crashed during the first air raid alert. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

“During the second air raid alert, enemy drones did not enter the airspace of the Lviv region,” added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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