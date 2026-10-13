The Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times over the course of the evening and night; one person was injured

Since the evening of October 12, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times. One person was injured as a result of the shelling.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram.

The enemy used drones and an aerial bomb.

In Dnipro, a transportation infrastructure facility, high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged. A 64-year-old man was injured.

Nikopol was also targeted.

A truck caught fire in the Mezhyrich community of the Pavlohrad district.

In the Synelnykivsky District, Russian forces struck the Vasylkivska community, damaging a private home.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles; hits were recorded.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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