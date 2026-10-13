Nine cities in the occupied Luhansk region are without water

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, nine cities and surrounding villages have been left without water. This was caused by the shutdown of pumping stations in various parts of the region.

Oleksiy Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Years of inaction by the occupiers in the housing and utilities sector have led to widespread water outages. Just a few years ago, the problem was isolated. However, the Russians did nothing to prevent it from escalating to a much larger scale. Pumping equipment is breaking down in various parts of occupied Luhansk Oblast,” Kharchenko wrote.

According to him, residents of Alchevsk, Perevalsk, Bryanka, Kadiivka, Irmino, Holubivka, Sokolohirsk, Sievierodonetsk, Svatove, as well as villages and towns located near these cities, were left without water on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one of the high-rise buildings in Sieverskodonetsk—which the occupiers had designated several years ago as a top priority for major repairs—remains in a deplorable state. The roof has been only partially repaired, and heating radiators have been replaced on a selective basis.

However, “according to the paperwork, major repairs were carried out at the site,” noted the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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