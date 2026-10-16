Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the need for additional F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them during a conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing posts by the Ukrainian president on social network X.

Fighter jets and ammunition

According to Zelenskyy, F-16s play an important role in intercepting Shahed jet drones. He noted that Ukraine and Belgium are working to receive additional aircraft as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy and De Wever also discussed the possibility of further ammunition supplies for these fighter jets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy strikes and air defense

The president said that nearly 15,000 people in Volyn Oblast were left without electricity as a result of strikes by the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — on energy facilities. According to him, partial outages also occurred in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Zelenskyy noted that the threat of repeated strikes in some communities prevents repair crews from beginning restoration work. During an audience with King Philippe of Belgium, he thanked him for the support and stressed the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense against missile and drone attacks.

Separately, Zelenskyy called for frozen Russian assets to remain blocked throughout the war. He stated that Moscow must not gain access to funds that could be used for further attacks or to destabilize Europe.

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