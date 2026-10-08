Border guards destroyed five pieces of Russian military equipment in a single night

During a nighttime reconnaissance mission in the Dnipro region, Ukrainian border guards discovered a camouflaged parking area for Russian military equipment. FPV drones were immediately deployed to target it. According to border guards, the strikes destroyed five targets: a T-72 tank, a “Tiger” armored vehicle, a fuel truck, and two D-30 howitzers.

Ukrainian border guards detected Russian military equipment during a nighttime reconnaissance mission in the Dnipro region. Drone operators spotted a staging area that Russian troops had attempted to conceal from Ukrainian forces. The staging area contained several high-value targets at once. Among them were a T-72 tank, a “Tiger” armored vehicle, a fuel truck, and two towed D-30 howitzers.

After detecting the equipment, Ukrainian operators began striking it with FPV drones. The strikes were delivered against the targets one after another. According to border guards, all five pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed as a result. The vehicles were parked under canopies and inside shelters. However, this did not help hide them from Ukrainian drones. The drones were able to detect the targets even in the dark thanks to thermal imaging cameras.

A video released by the border guards shows the FPV drones in action at night. The footage was captured using a thermal imager, making the vehicles clearly visible against the dark landscape. Russian artillery pieces, an armored vehicle, a fuel truck, and a tank appear one after another in the drones’ sights. After the strikes, the footage shows the aftermath of the hits. The operation lasted throughout the night, and the video itself is 43 seconds long. It shows Ukrainian drones locating camouflaged equipment and attacking it.

Two D-30 howitzers were particularly important targets. These are towed artillery pieces that Russian troops use to strike Ukrainian positions. A T-72 tank was also among the destroyed equipment. This vehicle remains one of the most common tanks in the Russian army and is regularly used on the front lines. Another target was a “Tiger” armored personnel carrier. Such vehicles are used to transport personnel, conduct patrols, and carry out other tasks in the combat zone.

Separately, Ukrainian drones struck a fuel tanker. The destruction of fuel transport vehicles may also complicate efforts to resupply Russian units on the front lines. The Border Guard Service noted that all five identified targets were successfully destroyed. They released a video of the operation as proof of the work carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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