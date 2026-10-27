Russia has no intention of abandoning its plans to seize the entire Donbas region. Dictator Vladimir Putin made this statement on October 27 during a phone call with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway. At the same time, Reuters cites a source close to the Kremlin rather than direct statements from the participants in the conversation.

Moscow’s position indicates that Russia is not prepared to abandon its territorial claims. This casts doubt on the prospects for ending hostilities, particularly the U.S. administration’s efforts to freeze the war.

Ukraine, for its part, continues to hold a strategically important defensive line in the Donetsk region. The Sloviansk-Kramatorsk metropolitan area is a heavily fortified zone whose defenses have been built up over many years. Therefore, abandoning these positions would mean losing a crucial defensive line.

The “Center” and “Azov” military groups, which consist of corps, brigades, and other military units, are responsible for defending this section of the front and adjacent areas. They are commanded by Brigadier Generals Andriy Biletsky and Denys “Redis” Prokopenko.

Abandoning strategic fortifications without compelling reasons is an unlikely scenario for a side that continues to defend. Even a potential order to withdraw from this area could pose a significant challenge given its military importance.

Switzerland considered a similar strategy during World War II. The “National Redoubt” concept called for continuing resistance using fortifications in the Alps even if the Wehrmacht captured part of the country.

Putin’s stance may indicate a lack of common ground for ending the war. Without coordinated agreements between the parties, attempts to freeze the conflict risk failing to yield results, and hostilities may continue.

At the same time, the continuation of Russian offensive operations is accompanied by significant personnel losses. This raises questions about the objectives for which the Russian leadership is continuing the war at the cost of the lives of a large number of its own soldiers.