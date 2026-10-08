Russia launched a drone attack on the Rivne region, damaging a civilian enterprise

On the morning of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. One civilian facility was damaged as a result of the attack.

“One of the civilian enterprises sustained damage during the morning attack on the Rivne region,” Koval said.

A fire broke out on the premises of the damaged facility as a result of the enemy strike.

Relevant emergency services are on the scene, working to address the aftermath of the Russian attack.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured during the strike on the Rivne region.

At the same time, Oleksandr Koval recalled the consequences of the Russian attack on Pryluky, where rescue operations lasted all night and are still ongoing.

As of this morning, 22 people have died as a result of the missile strike on a high-rise building in Pryluky.

Rescue workers are continuing search and rescue operations at the scene of the tragedy.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused a fire in an office and warehouse building, and the ceiling was partially destroyed.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

Read us on