On October 12, Russia attacked six energy facilities in Ukraine. As a result of the Russian strikes on the country, 33 people were injured.

According to the president, Russia shows no willingness to agree to the energy ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and continues its airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and communities.

Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russian entities, particularly those involved in the production of ballistic missiles and “Shahed”-type drones.

The president also thanked the leadership of the European Union and its member states for adopting a new package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

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