Russia attacked Ukraine with drones; air defense forces destroyed and neutralized 126 UAVs

On the night of October 8, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 7, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 142 strike drones. Among them were Shahed-type UAVs, including 82 jet-powered drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The enemy launched the drones from Orel, Kursk, and Shatalovo in the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Gvardeyskoye.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 a.m., air defense forces had destroyed or neutralized 126 enemy UAVs, including Shaheds, “Gerberas,” and other types of drones.

At the same time, the Russian attack had consequences.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at seven locations. At four additional locations, downed drones and their debris were found.

As of 9:30 a.m., the enemy’s attack was still ongoing. Several enemy drones remained in the airspace.

Ukrainians were urged to follow safety guidelines and not to ignore air raid alerts.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 970 strikes on 58 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On Wednesday, Russian forces attacked the Borshchahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant (BCPP), one of Ukraine’s largest manufacturers in the pharmaceutical market.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused a fire in an office and warehouse building, and the ceiling was partially destroyed.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

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