Russia attacked Chortkiv in the Ternopil region twice on the night of October 16

On the night of October 15–16, Russian troops attacked Chortkiv in the Ternopil region twice. Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the sites of the strikes.

This was reported by Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

“The Ternopil region has once again come under enemy attack. The city of Chortkiv was attacked twice. The State Emergency Service is working at the sites of the strikes,” the statement reads.

It is noted that no information about casualties has been received so far.

Source: Taras Pastukh

Earlier, a man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, in the private housing sector, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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