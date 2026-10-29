Russia has launched nearly 20 drone attacks on Dnipro and the surrounding region; one person has been injured

Since this evening, Russian forces have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones. As a result of the attacks, a 35-year-old man was injured, and a business, an administrative building, infrastructure, an apartment building, and a truck were damaged. A fire also broke out.

In Dnipro, a business was damaged and a 35-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

In the Nikopol district, Russian troops struck Nikopol, as well as the communities of Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrivka.

As a result of the shelling, an administrative building, infrastructure facilities, and an apartment building were damaged.

In the Synelnykivsky district, Russian forces attacked the Petropavlivska community.

The strike damaged a truck and caused a fire.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 97 of the 112 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country since the evening of October 28. At the same time, strikes by attack drones were recorded at seven locations, and debris from downed targets fell in five locations.

On October 28, Russian forces shelled 31 settlements in the Sumy region. Eight people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks, including women aged 41, 55, and 85. Residential buildings, a store, cars, and a garage were also damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of October 29, Russian troops attacked 44 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 849 strikes.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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