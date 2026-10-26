Russia does not link the potential resumption of trilateral talks to a cessation of hostilities or to strikes on Ukrainian territory. The Russian Federation’s agreement to resume the negotiation process does not entail any obligations or restrictions for the aggressor’s armed forces.

“The decision to resume trilateral talks does not entail any restrictions on military operations,” said Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian dictator.

According to him, Russian troops are continuing to carry out the so-called “special military operation” and are launching attacks on facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, as well as on military and military-related targets. At the same time, the Kremlin representative accused Kyiv of “continuing its own actions,” without providing specific details. The statement indicates Russia’s intention to continue shelling without implementing humanitarian or operational-tactical pauses during the dialogue.

Source: Russian media.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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