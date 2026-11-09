Russia launched more than 300 drones at Ukraine; air defense forces shot down 276 targets

On the night of November 8–9, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used 317 attack drones of various types, including jet-powered drones and “Banderole” guided munitions.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 276 aerial targets. At the same time, strikes were recorded at dozens of locations.

Russia’s Massive Attack on Ukraine on November 9

On the night of November 9, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on November 8, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 317 attack UAVs. Among them were “Shahed”-type drones, including 105 rocket-powered ones, S8000 “Banderole”/“Dan-T,” “Gerbera,” as well as “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove, and Millerovo, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Chauda, and Gvardeyskoye.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or neutralized 271 enemy drones of various types, including 81 jet-powered drones, as well as five S8000 “Banderole”/“Dan-T”

At the time of this report, several attack drones were still in Ukrainian airspace.

At the same time, Russian airstrikes were recorded at 31 locations, and downed drones and their debris were found at nine locations.

Rivne Oblast

The northern part of the Rivne region came under attack by Russian forces throughout the evening and night.

Energy facilities, businesses, and residential areas were targeted. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

In Khmelnytskyi, private residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian attack. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

No reports of casualties have been received.

Poltava Oblast

In the Hlobyn community of the Kremenchuk district, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a private residence.

The attack caused a fire in a farm building. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces launched nearly 20 drone attacks on five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Dnipro, a business was damaged by the strike, and in Kamianske, infrastructure was damaged. Russian troops also struck infrastructure in the Hrechanopodivska community in the Kryvyi Rih region.

In the Samarivskyi District, the Pishchanska and Cherkaska communities came under attack. A service station and vehicles were damaged there.

In the Nikopol region, Russian troops struck the district center and the Pokrovska community.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled five settlements in the Kherson city community. As a result of artillery strikes and drone attacks, high-rise and private homes were damaged, and one person was injured.

On the night of November 8–9, Russian troops once again attacked the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions with drones. The strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and farm structures. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Five districts came under enemy fire, and damage was reported to a business, infrastructure, a service station, and vehicles.

In addition, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

A residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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