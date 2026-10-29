Russia has lost 43 Su-34 fighter-bombers during the war

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 43 Su-34 fighter-bombers, which were destroyed, and seven more aircraft were damaged. This was reported on October 29 by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence data, as of October 22, 2026, the Russian Aerospace Forces still had approximately 140 Su-34 aircraft of various modifications in service. The annual production capacity of the Russian aviation industry (in particular, the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant) is approximately 14–18 units per year, which means it will take the aggressor between two and a half and three years to replace the 43 destroyed aircraft.

At the same time, over the past year, the Russian military-industrial complex has delivered 22 new aircraft to the armed forces. The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that the production of these guided bomb carriers depends significantly on imported electronics and high-tech equipment, which the Russian Federation continues to procure through intermediaries to circumvent international sanctions.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, on Tuesday, October 6, in the Zhupanovo area in southern Kamchatka, Russia, a Mi-8 helicopter made what the Russians describe as a “hard landing.” Three crew members were on board; none were injured.

Prior to this, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

A Mi-8 military helicopter also crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia.

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