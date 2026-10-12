Russians attacked the bus station in Zaporizhzhia; one person was injured

On October 12, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure twice. The attacks damaged vehicles and the trolleybus overhead wire system, and a 70-year-old woman was injured.

Around noon, a drone struck an anti-drone net on the grounds of the bus station. The blast wave and debris damaged five vehicles, including a minibus.

Another strike by an FPV drone hit a power pole near a public transit stop. The injured woman is receiving medical care.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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