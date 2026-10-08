In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops have attacked two districts nearly ten times since the evening of October 7. The occupiers used drones and artillery in their attacks.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, as well as the Marganetsk, Tomakivka, and Pokrovsk communities.

In the Synelnykivsky district, the Russians struck the Vasylkivska and Bohynivska communities. A bus was damaged, and a fire broke out.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

Russia carried out 970 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region; three people were wounded.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked the Borshchahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant (BCPP), one of Ukraine’s largest manufacturers in the pharmaceutical market.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

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