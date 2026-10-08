Russians in the Oleksandrivka area are hiding in basements and drinking urine

Following the liberation of 26 settlements, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out targeted assaults in the Oleksandrivka sector and eliminate Russian infiltration groups.

According to Staff Sergeant Ihor Tambiev of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the Russians are attempting, in small groups, to bypass Ukrainian positions and infiltrate the space between them. Some of them are trying to entrench themselves in basements.

According to the military official, the occupiers are facing problems with rotations and the supply of water, food, and ammunition. As a result, individual groups find themselves in difficult conditions and, as Tambiev noted, may even resort to drinking their own urine.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is using small assault groups but, according to the brigade representative, has organized rotations, evacuations, and logistical support.

Weather conditions are also affecting the situation. Falling temperatures are complicating matters for Russian troops, and rain is limiting the use of reconnaissance and strike drones.

Source: Ihor Tambiev

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the plant’s premises.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored fighting vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.

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