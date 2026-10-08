This afternoon, October 8, a Russian “Molniya” drone struck a private home in the village of Novokiyivka in the Shevchenkivska community in the Mykolaiv region. Two young children were injured in the attack.

What is known

“Two young children were injured in a Russian strike on the house where they were staying with their family,” the report states.

It is noted that the victims were a three-month-old girl and a one-year-old boy. Both have been hospitalized, and medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care. Fortunately, the children are in stable condition.

In addition, two private homes, a garage, and a passenger car were damaged as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Georgy Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.



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