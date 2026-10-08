Videos and information have been posted on social media showing strikes on warehouse facilities near the Zhytomyr Highway. According to preliminary, unofficial reports, the strike caused a fire in a warehouse belonging to the “ATB” chain.

No official reports have yet been received from local authorities, the military administration, or the State Emergency Service regarding the extent of the damage or whether there are any casualties.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/1373661498093-online-video-cutter-com.mp4

This information is being reported by monitoring groups and eyewitnesses on social media.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

Read us on