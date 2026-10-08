Russian forces have established fire control over the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi

Russian troops are attacking vehicles on the road between Zolochiv and Derhachi in the Kharkiv region with FPV drones almost every day. Over the past five days, five people have been killed and more than 10 others have been wounded.

The attacks have complicated the evacuation of people and the delivery of food to stores that remain open. As of September 29, the carrier has also suspended service on the Zolochiv–Kharkiv route.

According to Viktor Kovalenko, head of the Zolochiv Town Military Administration, the situation is particularly dire in the settlements near Kozacha Lopana. Due to the shelling, people are fleeing, and some villages are left without electricity or gas.

At the same time, Russian attacks are spreading to settlements located approximately 35 km from the border. In particular, FPV drones attacked a car repair shop in the village of Dovzhik for the first time since the war began.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 130 people have been killed and nearly 550 wounded in the Zolochiv community. The community’s population has dropped from 28,000 to approximately 16,000.

Source: Viktor Kovalenko / Ukrinform

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the plant’s premises.

As a reminder, over the past day, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.

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