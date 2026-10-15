Russian drone attack on Lutsk kills six people — RMF24

In Lutsk, Ukraine, six people were killed and another 12 were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. The Russian Federation — an aggressor state — attacked the city with several unmanned aerial vehicles, RMF24 reports. According to local authorities, children are among the injured.

Strike on a grocery store

One of the drones hit a wholesale grocery store frequented by residents of nearby districts. According to RMF24, after the air raid alert was announced, people did not have time to reach shelters.

All of those killed and most of the injured were employees and customers of the store. Debris also struck a nearby eight-story residential building. Two people were injured there, including a child.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous attacks on Volyn

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in 2022, Lutsk and Volyn Oblast have been attacked at least 15 times. Previously, the strike on a military airfield on March 11, 2022, caused the highest number of casualties — four servicemen were killed then.

On August 15, 2023, a missile struck an enterprise of the Swedish company SKF, killing three civilian employees. Also, according to Kyiv police, five people were killed and another 36 were injured in attacks in the capital.

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