A Russian attack on the Kyiv region claimed one life; two men were hospitalized

One person was killed and two other men were wounded and hospitalized as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region. This was reported Tuesday morning by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

“As a result of the enemy attack in the Kyiv region, one person was killed and others were injured. In the Fastiv district, one person was killed. Another sustained a chest contusion and an acute stress reaction. The man was hospitalized at a local hospital,” said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Bucha district, a man was injured, sustaining blast trauma and suspected concussion. He was also taken to the hospital.

“The enemy must be held accountable for every life taken and the suffering it brings to our land,” Tkachenko emphasized.

According to him, emergency services continue to work at the sites of Russian strikes and are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times over the course of the evening and night; one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits confirmed.

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