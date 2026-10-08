As a result of a Russian guided airstrike on the Vasylkiv community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two civilian men, both 62 years old, were killed.

In addition to the human casualties, the enemy attack caused the destruction of several residential buildings in the town.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

On the evening of October 8, a Russian drone crashed onto the grounds of the “Umka” school in the village of Svyatopetrivske, Kyiv Oblast.

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on the warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

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