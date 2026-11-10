Law enforcement officials are investigating 21 criminal cases related to the deaths of 23 Ukrainian servicemen who died as a result of deliberate poisoning. Among those suspected of involvement in these crimes are seven underage girls who, according to the investigation, acted on the instructions of Russian intelligence agencies.

It is noted that methadone was used in 13 of the cases.

Police reported that Russian intelligence agencies recruit children to commit crimes through messaging apps, including Telegram, dating sites, and other social media platforms.

The youngest suspect in the murder of a soldier was 14 years old at the time of the crime.

It is noted that in four criminal cases, prosecutors have approved indictments—the cases are currently being heard in court.

The police have transferred another case to another law enforcement agency based on jurisdiction.

In the other cases, pretrial investigations are ongoing, with law enforcement conducting investigative actions and forensic examinations.

Source: “Slidstvo.Info,” citing a response from the National Police’s Main Investigative Directorate to an inquiry.

Poisoning through Telegram contacts—police are identifying those involved in the deaths of military personnel.

In the Kharkiv region, the SBU detained a mobilized serviceman who, according to the investigation, was recruited by Russian special services via Telegram channels designed for finding romantic partners.

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