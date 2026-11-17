Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The enemy suffered its heaviest losses in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, where Ukrainian defenders struck six short-range radar stations used by the enemy to detect drones and control air defense systems along the border. Also in this region, two tactical-level electronic warfare stations used to jam the communications and navigation of Ukrainian drones were destroyed.

The Defense Forces disabled two more enemy electronic warfare stations in the southern sector—near the village of Yakovenkove in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and near Pryazovskoye in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff emphasized that the destruction of ten detection and electronic warfare systems in a single day creates new “blind spots” in Russian defenses, as the enemy loses the ability to detect and jam Ukrainian drones in a timely manner, which will increase the accuracy of future strikes on the occupiers’ military facilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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